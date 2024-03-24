Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI): The Lokayukta police have arrested the commissioner of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority and a broker for allegedly accepting bribes of Rs 25 lakh in exchange for issuing Transferable Development Rights (TDR) clearance of the briber.

According to the police officials, the accused commissioner has been identified as Mansoor Ali and the broker as Mohammad Saleem.

Chaluvaraju B, police superintendent (in charge) Karnataka Lokayukta, Mangaluru, informed that Mansoor Ali demanded Rs 25 lakh from the complainant in exchange for issuing TDR clearance of his asset.

Following the trap set by the Lokayukta team, both accused were caught red-handed after accepting the bribe, the police said.

A sum of Rs 25 lakh was also seized from them, and they are currently in police custody.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

