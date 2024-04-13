Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday conducted a roadshow in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The BJP has fielded Raama Srinivasan as its candidate from the Madurai parliamentary constituency.

Later, during his address to the public, the Union Home Minister accused AIADMK and DMK of corruption, which he claimed has hindered Tamil Nadu's development.

Amit Shah also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the nation secure and prosperous. He believes that now is the time for Tamil Nadu people to support PM Narendra Modi and vote for the BJP.

"Due to the political corruption of AIADMK and DMK, Tamil Nadu has not been able to develop as much as there are possibilities. PM Narendra Modi has made the nation secure and prosperous. Now, the time has come for Tamil Nadu people to stand with PM Narendra Modi and vote for the BJP. Only BJP can make Tamil culture reach the whole nation," he said.

Polling for 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held in the opening phase of the general elections on April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

In 2019, the Congress and DMK-led alliance won 38 out of 39 seats in the state, while AIADMK could only win one seat.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the general elections. (ANI)

