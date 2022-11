Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday called upon graduates to actively involve in the democratic process and wholeheartedly plunge into making the country developed and self-reliant.

The present century belonged to the youth who were trained in new technologies and innovation, he said. Knowledge and skills acquired in the temples of learning should be utilised to overcome challenges afflicting the country and the world, he said.

"I am hopeful that students, who have earned their degrees through hard work and dedication, will make meaningful contribution in making India a developed nation," Birla said addressing the students at the convocation ceremony of SRM Institute of Science and Technology here.

"Now, you have completed your education. Your dreams, the knowledge you have gained here and skills imparted to you will guide you in all your future endeavours," he said and added that learning was a life-long process.

He exuded hope that graduates would pursue and realise their dreams through education.

"I hope you will achieve your dreams, meet your aspirations and your goals when you leave this campus. I am sure you will keep on gaining new experiences. When you start your career there will be competition. Whether you chose to become a job provider or a employee, your experience and education will give you confidence to overcome competition and to create space in society," he said.

He expressed hope that the youngsters of this century, dominated by new technologies, innovation and skills, would solve the problems being faced by humanity. "Only then India will lead the global fraternity. We are looking forward to build a modern India sustained through research and innovation," the Speaker said. He lauded the SRM Institute of Science and Technology for taking the right step in this direction. He further said students should not settle down only for better pay package or good placement but involve in making the nation Atmanirbhar - self reliant - in every way.

The country is the oldest democracy in the world and the youth could contribute by participating in the democratic process, especially in making laws, framing policies and governance.

T R Paarivedhar, founder-Chancellor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, and Parliamentarian, presided over the convocation ceremony.

