Karnataka Shocker: Tamil Nadu Tourist Crushed to Death During Clash Between Trained Elephants at Dubare Camp (Watch Video)

A 33-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu was crushed to death at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka's Kodagu district on Monday morning after a sudden clash between two trained elephants caused one of the animals to lose balance and fall on her. The victim, identified as Tulasi (also reported as Jhansi), was visiting the popular eco-tourism site near Kushalnagar with her husband and child. The incident occurred during a routine bathing session near the Cauvery River. According to forest officials, two captive elephants, Kanchan and Martanda, unexpectedly turned aggressive. Despite immediate intervention by their mahouts, Kanchan charged and rammed into Martanda. Karnataka Horror: Woman Tourist Trampled to Death Under 2 Fighting Elephants at Dubare Wildlife Camp (Watch Video).

As panicked visitors rushed to safety, Tulasi lost her balance and fell. The impact of the charge sent the multi-ton elephant Martanda collapsing directly onto her, causing fatal injuries on the spot. Her husband and child managed to escape unhurt. Assam: 2 Men Killed in Separate Wild Elephant Attacks in Nagaon’s Samaguri; Villagers in Panic.

Woman Tourist Killed After Elephant Falls on Her During Violent Clash

STORY | Karnataka: Woman dies during elephant fight at Dubare camp; safety measures ordered A woman was crushed to death during a fight between two trained elephants at the Dubare camp in Karnataka’s Kodagu district after one of the animals lost balance and fell on her,… pic.twitter.com/c4PqYCVxQP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2026

Following the tragedy, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre expressed deep condolences and ordered a comprehensive inquiry. Emphasizing that the behavior of wild animals remains unpredictable despite training, Khandre directed authorities to enforce immediate restrictions. Tourists are now prohibited from touching, feeding, or taking close-range photographs with the elephants to ensure a mandatory safe distance is maintained.

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