Puducherry, Sept 20 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan met the residents here at their houses on Monday to urge them to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Handing over bouquets to the residents who had received the vaccine already she said, "It is the duty of everyone to get vaccinated so that Puducherry can emerge at the earliest as a coronavirus-free Union Territory..."

She was accompanied by the legislators M Vaithianathan (Congress) and P M L Kalyanasundaram (Bharatiya Janata Party).

Later, she told reporters that she has held discussions with the Chief Minister N Rangasamy on upgrading the facilities in government hospitals.

"The intention is to ensure that the hospitals in Union Territory are upgraded. No patient should have the grievance of not having facilities to take care of their health," she said.

"I have also constituted medical teams for each Assembly constituency to visit every resident in the area to ensure all get the vaccine," she said.

The Lieutenant Governor said if people get vaccinated there would be no room for the pandemic to affect them and that there would no need for hospitalisation. "Only those who have not received the jabs were facing the necessity of treatment at hospitals," she said.

