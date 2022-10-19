Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): The Lucknow Police arrested the second accused in connection with the Lucknow gang rape case, said the officials on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Imran and was only apprehended after a brief encounter. As per reports, Imran tried running away to which the officials responded by firing a shot at his leg. He was later arrested with arms and ammunition in his possession.

"We got a tip-off about his location. Based on which our team followed the accused. Imran tried running away and we shot at his leg to stop him. Later he was arrested from the Kathota area, and arms and ammunition have been recovered from him," informed the Deputy Commisioner of Police (East), Lucknow Prachi Singh.

Imran was arrested for his alleged involvement in a gang rape case reported on October 15.

"The police had already arrested Akash Tiwari, another accused involved in the incident, on October 17," said DCP Singh added.

Earlier on October 17, an officer in charge was suspended for negligence in a gang rape incident in Lucknow.

The officer-in-charge Husdia Hussain Abbas is part of the local police team.

As per reports, the girl was raped while returning to her residence on October 15. The auto driver and his accomplice raped her and fled the spot. The accused left the rape survivor at the Husdia intersection area, informed the police.

"After the rape survivors' complaint, the local police were negligent, due to which the outpost in charge has been suspended," said Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Prachi Singh.

Further investigations into the matter are underway. (ANI)

