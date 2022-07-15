New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) A leading cancer hospital in Delhi has installed a "made in India surgical robotic system" devised by a new-age medical technology start-up that will make robotic surgery more accessible to patients, according to a statement issued by the company.

The system has been set up at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCI), a visionary project of the Indraprastha Cancer Society and Research Centre aimed at providing the best of oncological care to those who need it.

Also Read | Finance Ministry Issues SOP for E-Commerce Exports of Jewellery Through Courier.

The RGCI has installed the "first-ever made in India surgical robotic system, SSI-Mantra, devised by new-age Indian med-tech start-up SS Innovations," the statement said.

The ingenious SSI Mantra, "a brainchild of robotic cardiac surgeon Dr Sudhir P Srivastava, will be signifying the beginning of a new era of surgical procedures in India, making robotic surgery accessible and affordable for the people of our country," it said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Makes Necessary Info on QR Code Compulsory on Packaging of Electronic Goods From July 15.

"After two pilot projects where Dr Sudhir Rawal and his team from RGCI successfully performed a total of 26 surgeries with SSI Mantra, thereby validating safety, feasibility and effectiveness, the robot is now ready to provide an advanced method of surgery, which will be accessible to the general public at a much lower cost," the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)