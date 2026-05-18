Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match? Ruturaj Gaikwad Provides Big Update

The intense speculation surrounding MS Dhoni’s potential return to action tonight has been officially put to rest. As Chennai Super Kings came out for the toss in their critical Match 63 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed that the legendary former skipper would not feature in the playing line-up. The announcement came as a disappointment to thousands of local supporters who had gathered at Chepauk with the hope of seeing the 44-year-old veteran make his first appearance of the IPL 2026 season. The match marks Chennai's final guaranteed home fixture of the preliminary stage, giving it massive emotional significance as a potential venue farewell. Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard.

Speaking at the toss after Chennai Super Kings won the flip and elected to bat first, Gaikwad addressed the elephant in the room regarding Dhoni's prolonged absence. The skipper made it clear that while Dhoni is physically with the squad in Chennai, his body is not yet ready for the rigours of competitive match play.

Gaikwad provided direct clarity on the situation, stating: " Good news is MS Dhoni is still here but he is not fit enough to play this game. Hopefully we win this and you never know in the last game". The statement underscores the cautious approach the team management has maintained over their most decorated asset. MS Dhoni Travels to Chepauk for CSK vs SRH Match, Fans Gather Outside Team Hotel (Watch Video).

Video: CSK Captain Provides MS Dhoni Update

Dhoni’s absence from the active roster spans the entirety of the IPL 2026 campaign. The veteran sustained a severe calf tear during a pre-season training match back in March. Head coach Stephen Fleming had previously revealed that the initial recovery timeline was extended after Dhoni unfortunately aggravated the injury during a warm-up simulation prior to the tournament opener.

Aside from the emotional weight of Dhoni's absence, Chennai Super Kings face a stark competitive reality tonight. Placed sixth on the points table with 12 points from 12 games, the five-time champions realistically need victories in both of their remaining league fixtures to guarantee a spot in the top four.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).