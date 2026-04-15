Machalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): In a tragic road accident, two people were killed, and more than 12 others were injured after a tractor-trailer carrying wedding guests collided with a trailer near Piplia Kulmi under the Machalpur police station area in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to information, the victims were travelling in a tractor-trailer to attend a wedding function when the accident occurred. The vehicle was carrying around 10 to 20 passengers, including women and children, when the mishap took place, causing panic and chaos at the spot.

Also Read | UNSC Reform: India Opposes Two-Tier Permanent Membership, Agrees With G4 Proposal for 15-Year Veto Power Deferral To Break Impasse.

The collision occurred when a speeding trailer coming from the opposite direction hit the tractor-trailer with force, leading to a severe impact in which the vehicle was badly damaged.

In the accident, two people died on the spot, while more than 12 others sustained injuries. Several children are also reported to be in serious condition following the collision.

Also Read | Pawan Khera Case: Supreme Court To Hear Assam Government's Plea Today Against Transit Bail Granted to Congress Leader by Telangana High Court.

After the incident, local residents immediately began rescue operations and helped pull out the injured from the damaged vehicle before authorities arrived at the spot. Police and ambulance teams soon reached the location and shifted all the injured to Jhalawar District Hospital in Rajasthan, where they are currently undergoing treatment. One critically injured girl has been referred to Kota for advanced medical care.

Officials said that all the victims are residents of Sawalpur Colony in the Machalpur area. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Earlier on Sunday, three people died, and one was seriously injured after their car met with an accident near Nevri Fata in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased have been identified as Shubham, Pradeep, and Mohit, while the injured person, Sachin, was referred to MY Hospital in Indore for treatment, according to Dr Rahul Gehlot of District Hospital, Dewas. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)