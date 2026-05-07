India News | Madhya Pradesh CM Inaugurates Bhopal Municipal Corporation Headquarters 'Atal Bhavan'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed headquarters building of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), named 'Atal Bhavan', built at a cost of Rs 73 crore in Bhopal.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the foundation plaque and inspected the new premises. He stressed that the building would emerge as a symbol of good governance, transparency and improved civic services in the state capital.

Also Read | Mumbai 'Watermelon Death' Case Mystery Solved: Toxic Rat Poison Behind Tragedy, Not Fruit, Say Officials.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, CM Yadav said the new headquarters has been designed on the Green Building concept and would provide all civic facilities to citizens under one roof. He added that the building reflects the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who considered public service as the foundation of governance.

The CM also wrote the message, "Bhopal will remain number one in cleanliness," on the cleanliness pledge board on the occasion.

Also Read | Food Poisoning in Bihar: Over 250 Children Fall Ill After Eating Mid-Day Meal in Saharsa.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also remotely inaugurated a solar energy project developed by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation in Deori village of Neemuch district under the PPP model at a cost of around Rs 14 crore.

CM Yadav further said that in a democracy, the Central Government, State Government and urban local bodies are important pillars of governance that reflect the sentiments of the people and represent a system of governance of the people, by the people and for the people. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, positive transformation is taking place at the national, state, urban and rural levels. The State Government is continuously working for the welfare and development of the people of the state through various public welfare initiatives.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also distributed PPE kits to sanitation workers. The kits included raincoats, full-body protective dresses, helmets, gloves, masks and reflective jackets.

Meanwhile, Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai expressed gratitude to CM Yadav and highlighted the achievements of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. She informed that the newly constructed Municipal Corporation building has been developed with a ground floor plus eight floors. Spread across nearly 2 lakh square feet, the building is equipped with modern amenities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)