New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday. CM Yadav came to Delhi to attend the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Conclave of the Chief Ministers' and Deputy Chief Ministers of various states.

Talking about the meeting, CM Yadav highlighted the importance of the meeting, stating that PM Modi's guidance, vision, and foresight have bolstered the state's efforts towards "Developed India, Developed Madhya Pradesh."

"Today I had a cordial meeting with the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. During your two-day stay in Delhi, your guidance, ideas and foresight have strengthened the resolve of "Developed India, Developed Madhya Pradesh". Meeting the Prime Minister always provides me with a source of immense energy and determination to achieve the goal of public service," CM Yadav posted on X.

Earlier today, over 20 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers from various states gathered in New Delhi for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers' conclave, held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting concluded with the adoption of two key resolutions, one lauding the armed forces for Operation Sindoor and another supporting the caste census initiative.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda addressed a press conference after the conclusion of the meeting and stated that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, was highly praised by multiple leaders with the bravery of the armed forces being highly appreciated.

"Today, our National Democratic Alliance's CM conclave was held under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Our 20 CMs and 18 Deputy CMs were present in this meeting. 2 resolutions were passed. The first resolution was on Operation Sindoor, which was carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the work of our army was highly praised, and the bravery shown by the army was highly appreciated," JP Nadda said during the press conference.

The leaders also discussed the Chhattisgarh government's development model and innovative initiatives. A presentation made by CM Vishnu Deo Sai on the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum captivated the attention of the Prime Minister and other participating Chief Ministers in the NDA conclave meeting. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao also attended the conclave.

The day-long NDA CMs and Dy CMs conclave, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was a brainstorming session on good governance issues. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the senior leaders present at the conclave, which served as a platform for discussing good governance practices and innovative state-level initiatives. (ANI)

