Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday started a new state-wide initiative aiming to provide free hearse van services for the poor and resource-less individuals to carry bodies from government hospitals to their homes.

Yadav flagged off the hearse vehicles from CM house in Bhopal and highlighted that a total of 148 hearse vehicles will be provided across the state with each district hospital having two hearse vans and the region wherever there are medical colleges, two additional hearse vehicles would be provided.

"We have implemented many types of public friendly schemes, public welfare and sensitive schemes. Today, we are implementing one such sensitive scheme. As we know there is an ambulance facility for the injured but in case of death, many times we have seen poor and resource-less individuals carrying the bodies of their loved ones on bicycles, or on bullock carts. Keeping this in mind, we had announced that we would create a scheme so that if a person wishes to take their loved one's body from the hospital to their home, the government will provide the facility of a hearse vehicle," Yadav said.

Madhya Pradesh is the only state government in the entire country providing this facility. Across the state, 148 hearse vehicles are being provided, where each district will have two hearse vehicles. If someone dies in any government hospital, these vehicles will leave them to their homes within the district. In those districts wherever there are medical colleges, two additional hearse vehicles are being provided," CM Yadav told reporters.

Yadav emphasised that these vehicles will help the families of whoever came across such tragic times. It is the state government's social responsibility and they are trying to resolve those issues of the society through schemes which are mutually complementary to each other.

"The state health ministry has launched this initiative today. I am flagging off some hearse vehicles and from today onwards, this service will be implemented across the entire state," he added. (ANI)

