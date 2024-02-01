Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the state government will provide 360 hours of free training to youth aspiring to join the Agniveer scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Yadav made the remark while addressing the state level Rozgar Diwas program in Morena district on Thursday.

"Youth aspiring to join the Agniveer scheme launched by PM Modi will get 360 hours of free training a batch. The youth will be given coaching in subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and General Studies. This will help the youth in selection in Agniveer Yojana," the CM said.

Referring to the River Linking Project, an ambitious scheme started by former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, CM Yadav said that the scheme was started to ensure all round development of villages by interlinking rivers. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were also to get the benefit of this project but the previous governments did not implement it.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, a mega campaign to jointly connect Parvati, Kali Sindh and Chambal rivers has been started by Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. As many as 12 districts of the state and 13 of Rajasthan will be developed under this project. Drinking and irrigation water will be available to farmers. This will bring development and prosperity in the area," he added.

He further said that farmers and labourers would get their rightful dues. Regarding the closed sugar factory in Morena, he said that the dues of Rs 56 crore of farmers would be returned to them. Similarly, JC Mills Gwalior would also ensure dues to the workers. Farmers and labourers will be protected at all costs.

CM Yadav also symbolically provided letters of loan amount of around Rs 5151.18 crores to over 7 lakh youth. Besides, he transferred the grant amount of Rs 118 crore for the months of September and October under Ujjwala scheme and non-Ujjwala scheme to the accounts of 45.59 lakh women.

CM further virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 53 development works worth Rs 88.79 crores on the occasion. (ANI)

