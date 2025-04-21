Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): A mother and daughter were found dead in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh, police said, adding that prima facie the matter appears to be a result of a family dispute.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Narmadapuram Guru Karan Singh said that the police received information about two bodies on Sunday evening, between 5:30 PM and 6:00 PM. The deceased victims have been identified as Pooja Maurya (mother) and her daughter Pallavi Maurya.

Also Read | Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth Shared Sensitive Yemen Airstrikes Details in Private Chat With Family, Says Report.

"Between 5:30 PM and 6:00 PM, we received information regarding two bodies. The bodies were those of Pooja Maurya and her daughter Pallavi Maurya," SP Singh told reporters here.

The officials said that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and police team arrived at the spot immediately after receiving information about the bodies. SP Singh said the case would be solved once they had the evidence.

Also Read | TS Inter Results 2025 at tgbie.cgg.gov.in: Telangana To Announce IPE 1st and 2nd Year Exam Results on April 22, Know Steps To Check Scorecards.

The FSL team and the police team arrived at the spot. We have the evidence, and the team is gathering more information. The case will be solved soon. The suspects are being interrogated...Prima facie, it (reason for the murder) appears to be a family dispute," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)