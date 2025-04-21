Hyderabad, April 21: The Telangana Council of Higher Education or Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE or TGBIE) will announce the Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 examination results on Tuesday, April 22. Once declared, students who appeared for the Telangana Intermediate exams of 1st and 2nd year can check their TS Inter result and scorecards on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. To check the results, students will need to enter their hall ticket number.

It is worth noting that the TS Inter Results 2025, also known as Telangana Intermediate Results 2025, will contain details such as the student's name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and division, among other information. However, students should keep in mind that the online result is provisional. They can collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools. UP Board Result 2025 Date: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results Expected Soon, How To Check Marks at upresults.nic.in When Out.

How to Check Telangana TS Inter Results 2025:

Visit the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the links to check TS Inter 1st or Inter 2nd year results 2025

Enter using your login credentials

Click on submit

Your TS Inter Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference.

Last year, TSBIE announced the TS Intermediate Result 2024 on April 24. The final exams for the 2023-2024 academic year took place from February 29 to March 19, and the supplementary results were published on June 17. The overall pass percentage for the TS 1st year exams was 60.01 per cent, while the TS 2nd Year saw an overall pass percentage of 64.19 per cent. NEET UG 2025 Admit Card Date: NTA To Release Admit Card for Neet UG 2025 in 1st Week of May, Know How To Download.

This year, the Telangana TS Inter 1st year theory exams were conducted from March 5 to March 24. On the other hand, the 2nd-year theory exams were held from March 6 to March 25. The exams were held in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2025 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).