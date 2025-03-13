Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Holi festival celebrations, security has been intensified in Indore.

Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted a flag march in Mhow to maintain law and order and instil confidence among the public for a peaceful celebration.

Also Read | Dhar Road Accident: At Least 7 Killed in Madhya Pradesh As Tanker Collides With 2 Vehicles, Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Driver.

The local administration has urged citizens to adhere to safety guidelines and report any suspicious activities.

Holi, known for its vibrant celebrations, often sees large gatherings, prompting security agencies to remain vigilant.

Also Read | Mau HIV Crisis: UP District Records 2,394 Confirmed Cases of HIV/AIDS, Including 85 Children; Unprotected Sex Among Key Factor Behind Rise.

The local administration has also issued traffic restrictions and public safety measures advisories.

Chhoti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan, will be celebrated today. It symbolises the victory of good over evil.

Hindus gather with family, friends, and community members to perform Holika Puja, burning effigies of Holika while chanting prayers.

Before lighting the fire, devotees worship the woodpile by wrapping it with white thread three or seven times and offering holy water, kumkum, and flowers.

Earlier on Wednesday, Noida police conducted a flag march ahead of the upcoming festival of Holi and 'Jumma Namaz' (Friday prayers).

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh emphasised that an action against "unruly elements" is underway, and adequate force has been deployed to prevent any mishaps.

"This time, the sensitivity of Holi has increased a bit because, on the same day, Jumma Namaz will also be performed, and keeping this in mind, a flag march has been carried out. We have made all possible arrangements to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully... Action against unruly elements is going on continuously, and we have deployed adequate force," DCP Singh told ANI.

In view of the upcoming Holi festival, the Uttar Pradesh Police has intensified security measures, activating district intelligence networks and directing all personnel to remain vigilant.

According to a release, a comprehensive action plan has been implemented to curb the production, sale, and transportation of illegal toxic liquor to prevent untoward incidents.

Coordinating with excise officials and local magistrates has been directed for raids and surprise checks. Public awareness campaigns are being conducted to prevent incidents related to adulterated liquor.

The district hospitals have been instructed to ensure the availability of life-saving medicines and equipment. Emergency services facilities, including 108 ambulance and mobile medical units, will be operational around the clock.

Municipal authorities have been directed to ensure proper water supply, sanitation, and lighting arrangements.

Adequate deployment of police personnel, CCTV, and drone surveillance will be ensured in mixed-population areas, procession routes, junction points, and communal hotspots.

Special teams, including "poster parties" and "morning checking teams," will be deployed with clear responsibilities. Senior officers will supervise regular foot patrolling in markets and commercial hubs. Meetings with business organisations will be held to ensure their security.

Bomb detection squads and sniffer dog teams will conduct checks at crowded places, markets, and key establishments. Firefighting arrangements will also be reviewed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)