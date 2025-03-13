Lucknow, March 13: A steep increase in HIV cases in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district has sent health officials into a tizzy. To date, the district has reported 2,394 confirmed HIV cases, including 85 children. Unprotected sex, especially among truck drivers, has been cited as the primary reason for the surge.

In spite of attempts by the health department and local administration to stem the tide, the increasing number of cases is still a major public health issue, News18 reported. Health authorities, such as Mau CMO Dr Rahul Singh, have also confirmed the rise in HIV cases and are striving to identify the main reasons for the increase. Out of the 2,394 confirmed cases, 1,147 are male, 1,151 are female, and 85 are children, of which 83 are boys and 2 are girls. Fake Adoption Case in Mumbai: Financially Unstable Family Illegally Adopts HIV-Positive Newborn, Mumbai Police Arrest 2.

Transgender, Children Among Infected With HIV in Mau

Eleven transgender persons are also among the data. The presence of children is especially worrisome, indicating potential vertical transmission or other routes of exposure that require immediate attention.

13 Inmates Also Found HIV Positive

In a shocking turn of events, 13 prisoners in Mau District Jail were found to be HIV positive, generating further questions about health security arrangements in prisons. 10 are from Ballia and 3 are from Mau. They were earlier inmates in Ballia Jail, which is being rebuilt. The officials suspect that the infections might have been caused by unsterilised needles for tattoos at a local fair and shared needles for drug users. Tripura Fake HIV Cases: State Government Issues Clarification on ‘Misleading’ Reports of AIDS Cases, Says ‘Cumulative Figure From April 2007 to May 2024’.

Unprotected Sex Among Reasons Behind Surge in HIV Cases in Mau

As per the report, Dr Singh cited various reasons behind the HIV increase, specifically unprotected sex, especially among truck drivers, and poor prenatal screening of pregnant women. Most cases include infected newborns via mother-to-child transmission, thus the need for better health protocols and prevention measures.

To meet the crisis, the health department initiated a number of programs such as free ART for HIV-positive patients, routine health check-ups, and safe sex campaigns. Stringent surveillance of tattoo shops and local doctors is also being conducted to ensure proper sterilization techniques are observed. Also, prenatal screening and safe delivery procedures for pregnant HIV-positive women are being implemented to avoid further transmission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 08:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).