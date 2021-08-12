Bhopal, Aug 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded eight fresh cases of COVID-19 that raised its tally of infections to 7,91,998, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 10,514, as no fresh casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

The count of recoveries now stands at 7,81,353, leaving the central state with 131 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 76,396 swab samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted in Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,52,97,847, the official added.

As per an official release, 3,66,86,401 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 5,18,437 jabs were given on Thursday.

