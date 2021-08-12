Ludhiana, August 12: In a tragic incident, at least 10 people sustained injuries on Thursday after a two-storeyed building collapsed in Industrial Area of Punjab's Ludhiana. Two children were reportedly also injured in the incident. As per report, seven people who were severely injured have been hospitalised. The building was reportedly declared unsafe following a fire incident last year and the municipal corporation had sealed the building in August. Gurugram Building Collapse: 2 Dead After 1 More Body Recovered From Debris in Khawaspur Area; Rescue Operation Underway.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, three adjoining buildings were also damaged in the incident. Around 100 labourers were also present in the adjoining quarters during the collapse of the building. The collpased building was reportedly recently sealed by the municipal corporation however the owner had broken the seal. The incident reportedly took place at the RK Road area of Ludhiana. Mumbai: 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Lift Collapses at Under-Constructed Building in Worli.

After the incident the municipal corporation has reportedly sealed the main gate of the factory. The police reached the incident site. The Moti Nagar police told the HT that an FIR is being filed against the owner. A similar incident was reported few days back, when a three-storeyed building collapsed Khawaspur area of Gurugram. At least two people lost their lives in the incident that took place in July.

