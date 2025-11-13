Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) registered an First Information Report (FIR) against eight government teachers in connection with using fake marksheets for getting jobs across the state, an official said on Thursday.

These teachers allegedly used fake D.Ed (Diploma in Education) and B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) marksheets to secure government teaching jobs. Additionally, an inquiry is underway against 26 other suspects being involved in the matter, the officer added.

Also Read | Did Officials Secretly Sneak EVMs Into Sasaram Counting Centre Ahead of Vote Counting for Bihar? Rohtas DM Udita Singh Fact Checks Claims, Says 'Truck Carried Empty Boxes'.

STF Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Praveen Baghel said, "Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has filed an FIR in which government teachers in various districts have created fake D.Ed. and B.Ed. marksheets to get their jobs. There are eight named accused into the matter while an inquiry is underway against 26 suspect teachers. In the preliminary investigation, the marksheets of all suspects, verified by the Board of Secondary Education, have been found to be fraudulent. Based on this, further investigation is underway."

These teachers are currently posted in various districts of the state, including Morena, Shivpuri, Gwalior, and Indore. The case has been registered against them under the relevant sections for using forged documents and tampering with documents at STF police station in Bhopal. Further investigation is underway, he added.

Also Read | DA Hike in Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance for State Employees, Teachers and Pensioners to 58% From July 1.

The officer further said that teachers in the state were required to have a D.Ed and B.Ed degree and on the basis of it, they obtain jobs. These accused get their degrees in a fraudulent matter and based on this, they obtain jobs as government teachers.

He added that information has been sought to ascertain for how long each individual has been employed. Nonetheless, almost all of them have been employed for 5 to 6 years.

According to an STF press release, the accused teachers have been identified as Gandharv Singh Rawat, Sahab Singh Kushwah, Brijesh Roriya, Mahendra Singh Rawat, Lokendra Singh, Rubi Kushwah, Ravindra Singh Rana and Arjun Singh Chauhan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)