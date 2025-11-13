Did Officials Secretly Sneak EVMs Into Sasaram Counting Centre Ahead of Vote Counting for Bihar? Rohtas DM Udita Singh Fact Checks Claims, Says ‘Truck Carried Empty Boxes’

Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Patna, November 13: As Bihar heads toward the crucial vote counting on November 14, a political storm erupted in Sasaram after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleged that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were secretly brought into the Vajra Griha counting centre late Wednesday night. The party shared a video on X claiming that a truck “loaded with EVMs” had been moved inside the Takiya Market Committee premises without prior notice, accusing the administration of “vote theft.”

RJD further questioned why the CCTV feed was allegedly “switched off” from 2 PM and why the truck’s driver was not questioned. The party demanded full CCTV footage release, warning that thousands of supporters would gather at counting centres if the Election Commission and Bihar CEO failed to provide immediate clarifications. Did a Tiger Attack and Take a Man Away Near Brahmapuri Forest Guest House in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

Officials Secretly Smuggled EVMs Into Sasaram Counting Centre Ahead of Vote Counting?

Rohtas District Magistrate Udita Singh categorically denied the allegations, calling the claims baseless and misleading. Addressing a press conference, she confirmed that the truck in question was thoroughly checked in the presence of candidates, their authorised representatives and supporters. According to her, the vehicle was recorded in the logbook at 7:59 PM and was found to be carrying only empty steel boxes - not EVMs. Singh emphasised that each box was removed, inspected and verified as empty before being reloaded into the same truck. Did a Tiger Attack a Man at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

Rohtas DM: Truck Carried Only Empty Boxes, Not EVMs

She urged political parties and the public to refrain from spreading rumours during this sensitive period, noting that the false alert was cleared in front of all present. Rohtas SP Raushan Kumar backed this statement, explaining that three layers of security, District police, Bihar Special Armed Police and CISF, are in place, and CCTV footage is accessible to candidates at any time.

The claim that the administration secretly brought EVMs into the Sasaram counting centre is false. Official verification shows the truck contained only empty boxes, not voting machines.

