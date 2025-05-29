Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Two officers tragically lost their lives in a road accident while carrying out their official duties, authorities confirmed on Thursday. Bihar STF Police Officer Sub Inspector Mukund Murari and JC/1148 Vikas Kumar died untimely in a road accident.

On Wednesday at 10 am, while going to Gujarat, a Scorpio vehicle overturned and met with an accident on the National Highway in the Industrial Police Station area of Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the release, due to being seriously injured in the accident, Sub Inspector Mukund Murari and JC/1146 Vikas Kumar died and seriously injured JC/1030 Jeevdhari Kumar is being sent to Super Speciality Hospital, Indore for better treatment.

Arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of all the injured by establishing coordination with senior police officers of Ratlam and Indore.

Earlier on May 27, members of the special team of Bihar STF Sub Inspector Mukund Murari, and JC/1146 Vikas Kumar, JC/1030 Jeevdhari Kumar and other police officers and personnel, after taking permission from the senior officer, left for Surat (Gujarat) in a government vehicle to arrest wanted notorious criminals.

An investigation into the accident is currently ongoing. (ANI)

