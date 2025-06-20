Chennai, Jun 20 (PTI) A Madurai-bound private carrier suffered a technical snag mid-air on Friday and returned here, airport officials said.

After flying for about half an hour, the pilot detected the snag, and sought permission to fly back to Chennai and land, they said.

The plane, carrying about 68 passengers, later landed safely here and all the passengers were deplaned, they added.

