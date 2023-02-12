Chandrapur, Feb 12 (PTI) A two-foot high statue of Lord Krishna was discovered in a village in Bramhapuri in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a historian said on Sunday.

Ashok Singh Thakur, who is a member of the executive committee of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), said the idol found in Khed village belongs to the Chalukya dynasty of the 12th century AD.

The idol, which depicts Krishna playing a flute, has been carved in single stone and was found during digging work for some construction in the village, he said.

"The idol has been made in the southern style with black stone. It is possible someone brought it here from the south of the country. However, during this digging, we did not find remains of any temple," Thakur said.

Meanwhile, villager Gajanan Mankar, on whose plot the idol was found, said he felt blessed and wanted to build a temple at the site.

