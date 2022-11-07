Palghar, Nov 7 (PTI) At least 22 people were injured on Monday when two buses of Maharashtra transport corporation collided on the Jawhar-Silvassa road in Palghar district, officials said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Court Directs Twitter To Block Accounts of Congress and Its Bharat Jodo Yatra Till Next Hearing Over Copyrights Issue.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) divisional controller, Palghar, RD Jagtap said the injured included the driver and conductor of the bus coming from Nashik.

Also Read | BJP Leader Sanjeev Mishra Shot Dead Over Old Dispute in Bihar's Katihar.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Jawhar following the accident which occurred at around 7 AM.

One of the buses was headed towards Silvassa from Nashik while another bus was coming from Jalgaon and headed to Silvassa.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, Jagtap said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)