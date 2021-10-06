Thane, Oct 6 (PTI) Thane has reported 255 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,60,622, an official said on Wednesday.

Besides these new cases added on Tuesday, four people also died of the viral infection, which pushed the fatality toll in the district to 11,424, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,36,898, while the death toll stands at 3,277, another official said.

