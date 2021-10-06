Jammu, Oct 6: Tourism Department Jammu in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board have geared up for organising annual Navratra festival 2021 at Katra from October 7 to October 15, officials said on Tuesday.

The festival could not be organized last year due to Covid-19. This year, the administration has decided to organize it on a limited scale, owing to the fact that a large number of people have been vaccinated. Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to Reopen From October 7; All Devotees To Be Allowed Only Through Pre-Booking QR Codes on Temple Trust's App.

Addressing media persons Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Raghav Langer said that the festival has huge significance but keeping in view the Covid Pandemic the administration with active involvement of all the stakeholders like Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, tourism department, District Administration Reasi, Transporters, Hoteliers, Event Organisers, civil society, have decided to celebrate the festival on a limited scale to maintain the tradition and heritage.

He also informed that all the activities have been planned keeping in view the pandemic. Many routine events, which involve heavy rush of public, have been curtailed and many events have been redesigned to minimize public gathering.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).