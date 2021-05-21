Nagpur, May 21 (PTI) A 4-year-old girl died in a wall collapse in an under-construction house in Mankapur area of Nagpur on Friday morning, police said.

The girl, identified as Vidya Petkar, was in the vicinity of the construction and got trapped in the debris when the wall collapsed and died after some time in hospital, a Mankapur police station official said.

