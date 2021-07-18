Latur, Jul 18 (PTI) Two students were attacked with sharp weapons in a classroom in Chakur area of Latur district, leading to two people being arrested and four minors being detained, police said on Sunday.

Class XII students Balaji Srimangale and Ram Kore were attacked on Saturday afternoon by six people, including four minors, over an old dispute, a Chakur police station official said.

Srimangale has sustained injuries in the stomach and hands, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)