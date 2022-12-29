Nagpur, Dec 29 (PTI) The work on the memorial of legendary social reformer and eminent jurist Babasaheb Ambedkar in Indu Mill in Mumbai will be completed in a time-bound manner, Maharashtra minister Uday Samant said on Thursday.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Samant said work on 18 per cent of the 450-foot tall statue of Ambedkar was complete, adding there was a delay as the structure's base had to be extended.

There will be no shortage of funds, he said, adding Rs 266 crore of the allotted Rs 366 crore had been spent so far.

