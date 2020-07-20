Amravati (Maha), Jul 20 (PTI) Amravati in Maharashtra reported 71 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the district's count to 1,348, while the number of persons discharged rose by 64 to touch 864, an official said.

Badnera accounted for 10 of the 71 cases, its count now at 138, he said.

The rural parts of the district have 222 cases, the official said.

The number of active cases is 443, while 41 people have died so far, he added.

