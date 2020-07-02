Amravati, Jul 2 (PTI) As many as 10 persons, including an 18-month-old boy, tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Thursday, an official said.

With the detection of the new cases, the district's COVID-19 tally now stands at 602, the official said.

Also Read | Karnataka Health Department Hikes Stipend of Contractual MBBS Doctors After Protest.

According to a release issued by the district administration, of the 10 fresh cases, six were reported from Ashoknagar locality and remaining from other parts of the district.

The infected persons included a one-and-half-year-old boy from Om Colony, he added.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Says Online Education May Create Digital Divide, Delhi Will Implement 'Reach Out and Connect' Model: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

With 81 cases, Badnera town is one of the worst- affected areas in the district. PTI COR ARU ARU 07021730 NNNN.

The ATP said it “continues to urge strict adherence to responsible social distancing and health and safety guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.”

Exhibition events have been staged in various places around the world while the ATP and WTA tours have been suspended since March because of the pandemic. The tours announced last week they plan to return in August. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)