Bengaluru, July 2: Karnataka Health Department has permitted District Health Departments to appoint doctors with MBBS on a contractual basis amid the spike in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. The state government has also hiked the salary of contractual doctors to Rs 60,000 per month from Rs 45,000 earlier. Karnataka: Complete Lockdown on 5 Sundays Till August 2, Marriages Fixed Will Be Allowed.

This development comes after a majority of 507 MBBS doctors working with Karnataka Health Department on contractual basis resigned on Wednesday demanding regularisation of service and hike in salary. They had also met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on this regard. Karnataka to Decide on Reopening Schools After July 5, State Education Minister Says Parents Have Asked Govt to Reopen Schools After August-September.

Meanwhile, according to Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, 16,514 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka. Of these, 8198 are active, while 8,063 individuals have recovered from the illness. Till now, 253 people have also succumbed to the virus.

