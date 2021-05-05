Aurangabad, May 5 (PTI) Aurangabad has recorded 981 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 1,27,958, an official said on Wednesday.

The district also reported 43 deaths due to the viral infection on Tuesday, raising the toll to 2,631, he said.

Out of the 981 fresh cases, 374 were detected in the city and 607 in rural parts of the district, the official said.

So far, 1,15,535 people have recovered from the disease in the district.

As of now, there are 9,792 active COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad, he said.

The district required 50.43 tonnes of medical oxygen on Tuesday and it was available in adequate quantity, he added.

