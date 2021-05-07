Aurangabad, May 7 (PTI) The administration in Maharashtra's Nanded district has decided to reserve 500 beds for coronavirus-infected children, an official said on Friday.

The decision was taken following the district administration's meeting with officials of government medical facilities during the day.

The Nanded district administration has decided to gear up for treating COVID-19 patients in the age group of 0 to 17 years, the official said.

"After guidelines from Guardian Minister Ashok Chavan, we held a meeting with paediatricians in Nanded. I have told them to give a list of consumables and equipment they may need to treat infected children," Collector Dr Vipin Itankar said.

The required materials may be procured within a month, he said.

"We are planning to reserve nearly 100 beds in the municipal corporation limits and 400 beds in the rural parts," he added.

