Thane, May 1 (PTI) A massive search and rescue operation to look for survivors and retrieve bodies following the collapse of a two-storey building in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district was called after more than 45 hours just before Monday noon, officials at the site said.

Eight people died, 10 were injured after a building in Wardhaman Compound in Valpada in Mankoli, which housed godowns on the ground and first floors and four families in tenements on the top floor, collapsed into a pile of concrete at 1:45pm on Saturday.

While three bodies were retrieved on Saturday, three were found on Sunday and two on Monday, officials said.

"The search operation comprising National Disaster Response Force, Thane Disaster Response Force, fire brigade teams from the region and civic as well as police personnel was called off just before Monday noon after the eighth body was found at 7am," Bhiwandi Tehisldar Adik Patil told PTI.

The bodies of Dinesh Tiwari (34) and Ashok Kumar Mishra (32) were recovered between 6 am and 7 am, he said.

Among the eight who died was Lalita Devi (26), whose two sons Prem Ravikumar Mahato (7) and Prince Ravikumar Mahato (5) are recuperating in IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi, officials said.

A 38-year-old man, identified as Sunil Pisa, was rescued from the debris on Sunday more than 20 hours after the incident, they added.

Narpoli police has registered a case against structure owner Indrapal Gurunath Patil for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences, with officials saying the ill-fated building did not have permissions from authorities.

Patil is accused of allowing installation of a mobile tower on the roof of the building without checking if it could carry the extra weight, and was also negligent with repairs and upkeep of the structure, the officials said.

"Eight persons died, ten suffered injuries, while damage to property includes one container truck, a tempo and three motorcycles that were parked in the compound," a Narpoli police station official said.

