Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting via video conference on Thursday to assess the present COVID-19 situation in the state.

He will chair the meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force at 12:30 pm, said the Chief Minister's Office.

Maharashtra, which is witnessing a decline in active COVID cases, reported 6,857 infections on Wednesday.

There are 85,913 active cases in the state, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

