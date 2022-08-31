Nagpur, Aug 31 (PTI) In a veiled swipe at Ghulam Nabi Azad, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday questioned how could a person enjoy privileges like a bungalow and "Z plus" security even though he is not a member of Parliament.

Without taking the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patole told reporters that people know whose blessings Azad is having to enjoy these privileges.

Patole claimed when he had resigned from Lok Sabha and BJP, the water and power connection to his bungalow in Delhi was snapped the very next day.

Responding to a query on why senior leaders are deserting Congress, Patole said if any such leader doesn't want to be in the "margdarshak" (guide) role then it is his lookout.

He (Ghulam Nabi Azad) remained in power for 50 years and held many posts, Patole added.

"When I had resigned from Lok Sabha and BJP, the water and electricity connection of my residence in Delhi was cut off the very next day. He (Azad) is not a member of either House of Parliament but he still possesses a bungalow and enjoys 'Z plus' security," the Congress leader said.

Referring to Azad's statement that PM Modi had displayed humanity, Patole, without naming the prime minister, said, "It is anybody's guess whose blessings he (Azad) is having".

