Mumbai, August 31: The Mumbai police arrested recently arrested a 57-year-old man for allegedly molesting a visually challenged woman. According to reports, the alleged incident took place on Monday. Police officials said that the unemployed man molested the visually challenged woman while she was travelling on a local train.

The accused has been identified as Ravindra Kamble. The police also booked Kamble for ticketless travel under the Railway Act. According to a report in the Times of India, the 38-year-old visually challenged woman was travelling in the coach reserved for the disabled when the alleged incident took place. The woman was travelling from Kalyan to Kurla when the accused molested her. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills 72-Year-Old Paralysed Mother After She Asks Him To Serve Dinner Early, Arrested.

The woman told cops that she and a few of her acquaintances were watching a video clip on her phone when Kamble touched her inappropriately. When the woman confronted Kamble, he said that his elbow touched her accidentally. After the incident, the woman got down at Ghatkopar station and took the accused to the railway police. Following this, the Kurla GRP filed a case and arrested the accused.

