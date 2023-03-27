Nagpur, Mar 27 (PTI) A Nagpur police constable and his associate were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, an official said.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Centre Reviews Preparedness, Advises States To Undertake Mock Drills in April.

The constable, attached to Ajni police station, sought the bribe to help the complainant's son who was booked in a case, the official said.

Also Read | RBI Imposes Penalty of Rs 3 Crore on Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam for Violation of FCRA Guidelines.

"The complainant's son had taken money from a woman after promising to get her a loan. However, she later filed a case against him for not keeping his promise and not returning money," he said.

The accused head constable sought Rs 40,000 to ensure no action was taken against this man, he added.

"The head constable and his associate were held while taking Rs 40,000 during an ACB trap. They have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)