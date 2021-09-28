Palghar (Maha), Sep 28 (PTI) A couple was killed and three others were injured when the car in which they were traveling was hit by a tempo at Chillar Phata in Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | APSC JE Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at apsc.nic.in.

The accident took place on late Monday night, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Residents Complaint about Smell of Gas Leak in Several Areas of Navi Mumbai; MGL Finds No Leakages.

The deceased were identified as Gajanan Wade and Chayya Wade.

They had celebrated Chhaya's birthday earlier in the day at their daughter's house at Borivli in Mumbai and were returning from there with the daughter's in-laws, police said.

A tempo rammed into the car, making it dash against another tempo, said an official.

While Chhaya Wade died on the spot, her husband died at a hospital in Bhayander.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)