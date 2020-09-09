Amravati, Sep 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Amravati district rose to 7,638 on Wednesday with addition of 125 cases, an official release said.

With three persons succumbing to the infection, the total toll in the district mounted to 163, it said.

Also Read | Golden Temple Gets MHA Nod For FCRA Licence For 5 Years.

A total of 133 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 5,795, the release said.

The district now has 1,680 active cases.

Also Read | Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 4,039 COVID-19 Cases; Coronavirus Tally Crosses 2 Lakh-Mark in National Capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)