Thane, Sep 8 (PTI) A 33-year-old driver was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his friend and dumping the body in Vasai Creek, Thane police said.

Wagle Estate Assistant Commissioner of Police PR Nilewad said Akshay Daki (20) was abducted on September 3 and killed.

Also Read | Hardeep Singh Puri Says '32% International Flyers at Delhi Airport Brought COVID-19 Negative Reports to Avail Quarantine Exemption'.

"His body was found in Vasai creek on Monday," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)