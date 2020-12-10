Thane, Dec 10 (PTI) An 85-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, police said.

The man identified as Waji Damji Joyisar, a resident of D'Souza Wadi, walked out of his house in the afternoon and jumped into Railadevi lake in Wagle Estate, an official said.

The regional disaster management cell was alerted at around 3 pm and the body was fished out by local firemen and RMDC staff, chief of the RDMC Santosh Kadam said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, the station house officer of Wagle Estate police station said.

According to the police, Joyisar was depressed because of prolonged illness and had attempted to kill himself twice in the past.

