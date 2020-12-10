CBSE Exams 2021 Dates and Schedule Not Released, Datesheet of Class 12th Examination Circulating on Social Media is 'Fake': Official Notice

New Delhi, December 12: The 'PIB Fact Check', a social media handle affiliated to the India government's official media arm, debunked the fake datesheet of Class 12th CBSE examination circulating on social media. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that no such dates were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). CBSE Board, JEE, NEET 2021 Updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Interacts With Students; Here are Key Takeaways from Union Minister's Webinar.

Fake claim: The morphed image shared on social media shows an array of exams, most of them vocational, scheduled by the CBSE on March 15 and March 16, 2021. The timing of the exams are also mentioned in the fake list being circulated.

Fact-Check: The PIB shared the official notice issued by CBSE to debunk the rumour. In the notice, it is clearly mentioned that the dates being circulated on social media are "not correct". Further, the students and parents were asked to remain updated with the official web portal of the Board - cbse.nic.in - for all the latest updates.

PIB Fact Check Shares Official Notice Issued by CBSE

Several fake documents are being circulated on social media platforms regarding the schedule of class X and XII board examinations. These reports are not correct❌ Kindly visit the official website of CBSE https://t.co/Iz6hbghI8G for authentic information. pic.twitter.com/PHWCFU7Rt3 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 10, 2020

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, in a special web interaction with students and press on Thursday, said the dates of Board examinations 2021 would be released well in advance to allow the students to make adequate preparations. He suggested that the exams would be held next year, despite the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. The NEET and JEE exams would also be conducted, but the dates are yet to be finalised, he said.

