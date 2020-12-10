New Delhi, December 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people of Israel and the Jewish community on the occasion of Hannukkah 2020. Apart from wishing "Chag Hannukkah Sameach" in English, PM Narendra Modi extended the greetings in Hebrew. He also tagged Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Happy Hanukkah 2020 Wishes And Chag Sameach HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Wallpapers, Messages And SMS to Send on the Jewish Festival.

"Chag Hannukkah Sameach to the friendly people of Israel and Jewish friends all over the world. May the festival bring peace and light in our lives and kindle more warmth to the relationship between our people," PM Modi tweeted. Hannukkah is also known as the festival of lights. The ties between India and Isreal have strengthened significantly since 2014 when Modi became the Prime Minister. Hanukkah 2020 Wishes And HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Chag Sameach Messages And SMS to Send on the Festival.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Hannukkah 2020:

Chag Hannukkah Sameach to the friendly people of Israel and Jewish friends all over the world. May the festival bring peace and light in our lives and kindle more warmth to the relationship between our people.@netanyahu @PresidentRuvi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2020

In September, the Indian Prime Minister wished Israeli and Jewish people on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. "Warm Rosh Hashanah greetings to my friend @netanyahu, the people of Israel and to the Jewish community all over the world. May the new year bring good health, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. Shana Tova!" PM Modi had tweeted.

