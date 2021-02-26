Palghar, Feb 26 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery at a jewellery store in Mira Road of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The accused had allegedly robbed a jewellery store at Naya Nagar in January and decamped with valuables worth over Rs 1.5 crore after brandishing a revolver at the staff, deputy commissioner of police crime Dr Mahesh Patil said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act was registered and during the probe, the police first nabbed three accused based on technical inputs, the official said.

The trio Dinesh Nishad, Shailendra alias Bablu Murari and Vinaykumar alias Sindu Chandrahas Singh were arrested from their hometown in Uttar Pradesh and jewellery worth over Rs 30 lakh were recovered from them along with cash and country-made weapons, the police said.

Fourth accused Sonu Mahipal Singh was traced to Gazipur jail in Uttar Pradesh, where he was lodged for another crime, while the fifth accused Sanjit Rajmukh Singh was nabbed from Nalla Sopara on Wednesday, it was stated.

The MBVV police have also slapped charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all the five accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)