Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) An 18-year-old man who worked at a stall selling Chinese food was allegedly kidnapped and killed by some unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the victim, identified as Bharat Parihar, was found near Nevali village on Monday morning, an official at Vitthalwadi police station said.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 61.45 Lakh With 70,589 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 96,318.

He was picked up from the food stall in Chinchpada area of Ulhasnagar on Sunday night by an unidentified man and his two accomplices on the pretext of taking him to police for allegedly stealing the man's scooty, he said.

However, the victim did not return to the stall and his body was later found in the village on Monday, he said.

Also Read | Poco X3 First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart; Check Prices & Offers.

The victim's co-workers could not identify the persons who picked him up from the stall, the official said.

The body was sent for postmortem and an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)