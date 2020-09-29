New Delhi, September 29: India's COVID-19 tally crossed 61-lakh mark with a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The case tally increased to 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 51,01,398 people have been cured, discharged or migrated. The death toll, on the other hand, mounted to 96,318.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested a total of 7,31,10,041 samples up to September 28, for COVID-19. Of these, 11,42,811 samples were tested on Monday. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the pandemic, with the highest number of cases and the maximum death toll. Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 33.2 Million Mark, Deaths Tolls Rises to Over Million, Says Johns Hopkins.

Even though the total COVID-19 tally in the country is increasing at a tremendous rate, but India has also witnessed close to a 100 percent increase in recoveries in the past month. The ray of positive light comes from the fact that more than 82 percent of total cases (exceeding 50 lakhs) have recovered and have been discharged. The government is further expected to soon announce measures as part of its unlock 5 measures in an attempt to open by the economy which has been battered by the coronavirus induced lockdown.

India's COVID-19 Tally crossed 61 Lakh Mark on Tuesday:

India's #COVID19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark with a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Case tally stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases, 51,01,398 cured/discharged/migrated & 96,318 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/xc5Jw9Lqav — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

The overall number of global coronavirus has surpassed 33.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,000,820, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 33,273,720 and the fatalities rose to 1,000,825.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).