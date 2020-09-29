Poco, the former sub-brand of Xiaomi officially launched the Poco X3 smartphone in India last week. Today, the handset is all set to go on the first sale in the country. The online sale will begin at 12 noon via Flipkart. The handset will be offered with RS 3,000 discount, 5 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India at Rs 16,999; Online Sale on September 29, 2020 via Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, Poco X3 flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ Cinematic display with a refresh rate of 120Hz & 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset with Adreno 618 GPU.

Everything you need to know about the #POCOX3. - @qualcomm_in #Snapdragon 732G - 64MP Sony IMX682 Quad Cameras - 120Hz FHD+ Display with 240Hz touch sampling rate - 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charger (in-box) - LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus 3000 RTs & we'll giveaway one. pic.twitter.com/RSJwwuTfzQ — POCO India #POCOX3 (@IndiaPOCO) September 22, 2020

The smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera system featuring a 64MP primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth camera. At the front, there is a 20MP snapper for video calls & selfies.

Poco X3 Launched In India (Photo Credits: Poco India)

The Poco X2 successor is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charger in the box. The handset comes in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB & 8GB + 128GB. The smartphone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. The device will be offered in two stunning shades- Shadow Gray & Cobalt Blue.

Poco X3 Launched In India (Photo Credits: Poco India)

The phone gets connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Poco X3 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB & 64GB, Rs 18,499 for the 6GB & 128GB model. The top-end variant with 8GB & 128GB costs Rs 19,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).